Friday, November 4, 2016, 13:36

Type I diabetes patients to get more free testing sticks

Four free daily sticks as of Monday

Patients living with type I diabetes will as of Monday be eligible to receive four free daily testing sticks, the Health Ministry announced today. 

The decision is in line with recommendations made by the Malta Medical Journal back in 2013, which had found that health authorities would ultimately save money by doubling the number of free glucose testing strips. 

Type I diabetics are currently eligible to receive 50 free strips every 28 days, but are advised to test their blood sugar levels four times a day.

The decision to offer diabetics more free testing sticks was in line with a Budget proposal, said Health Minister Chris Fearne, and formed part of a national diabetes policy introduced last year. 

People living with type II diabetes are expected to be included in the free test stick scheme in 2017, the ministry statement said. 

