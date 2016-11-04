Today's newspapers in review
These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.
The Times of Malta reports that the Paceville master plan was initially intended to be a less wide-ranging transport strategy, only for the terms of reference to change after the Planning Authority picked UK firm Mott MacDonald as its favoured consultants.
In a separate story, we report that no Maltese investors are involved in the group that has taken over the running of three hospitals in Malta.
The Malta Independent leads with a story about a nine-year-old boy who suffers from a rare medical condition but has survived despite all the odds.
In a secondary story, the paper writes that Vitals Health Group director Ram Tumuluri has denied claims that he owned a firm that went bankrupt.
L-Orizzont leads with a court report about a man accused of having raped his own daughter.
In-Nazzjon writes that former Labour Party electoral candidate Mark A. Sammut said that the Panama Papers scandal was a threat to democracy.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.