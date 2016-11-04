Advert
Friday, November 4, 2016

Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers. 

The Times of Malta reports that the Paceville master plan was initially intended to be a less wide-ranging transport strategy, only for the terms of reference to change after the Planning Authority picked UK firm Mott MacDonald as its favoured consultants. 

In a separate story, we report that no Maltese investors are involved in the group that has taken over the running of three hospitals in Malta. 

The Malta Independent leads with a story about a nine-year-old boy who suffers from a rare medical condition but has survived despite all the odds. 

In a secondary story, the paper writes that Vitals Health Group director Ram Tumuluri has denied claims that he owned a firm that went bankrupt. 

L-Orizzont leads with a court report about a man accused of having raped his own daughter. 

In-Nazzjon writes that former Labour Party electoral candidate Mark A. Sammut said that the Panama Papers scandal was a threat to democracy. 

