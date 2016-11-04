Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta reports that the Paceville master plan was initially intended to be a less wide-ranging transport strategy, only for the terms of reference to change after the Planning Authority picked UK firm Mott MacDonald as its favoured consultants.

In a separate story, we report that no Maltese investors are involved in the group that has taken over the running of three hospitals in Malta.

The Malta Independent leads with a story about a nine-year-old boy who suffers from a rare medical condition but has survived despite all the odds.

In a secondary story, the paper writes that Vitals Health Group director Ram Tumuluri has denied claims that he owned a firm that went bankrupt.

L-Orizzont leads with a court report about a man accused of having raped his own daughter.

In-Nazzjon writes that former Labour Party electoral candidate Mark A. Sammut said that the Panama Papers scandal was a threat to democracy.