Man who injured his wife's lover gets suspended sentence

A Libyan man was today given n 18-month jail term suspended for years after he admitted to slightly injuring his wife’s lover.

Mohamed Mokhtar Mohamed Jamhur, 25, who lives in Valletta was charged with injuring Nader Abdulaziz Elgerian with a sharp pointed instrument.

The incident occurred following an argument that broke out when the accused discovered that the victim was having an affair with his wife. The accused saw red when he discovered the victim in the company of his wife.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, heard how the accused stabbed his wife's alleged lover in the right shoulder. However, the weapon was not found, the court was informed.

The court, considering the accused's guilty plea, also imposed a fine of €164.

Inspectors Robert Vella and Jonathan Ransley prosecuted.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo was legal aid.