Man who assaulted police inspector gets €4000 added to sentence

Mr Sneddon leapt onto a police car bonnet, the court heard. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

A Briton who assaulted a police inspector back in 2014 has been fined an additional €4000 by a court of appeal.

Paul Alan Sneddon had initially received a suspended sentence for the incident, but the Attorney General had appealed, insisting the crime should also be subject to a fine.

Mr Sneddon had attacked police inspector Godwin Scerri while the latter was directing traffic during an event in Qawra in August 2014.

The inspector had told Mr Sneddon, who wanted police to intervene in an argument he was having with his neighbor, that he would have to wait for 10 to 15 minutes until a police car arrived.

Inspector Scerri testified that upon hearing that, Mr Sneddon had flown into a rage and become "very aggressive, arrogant and sarcastic" and jumped on to the bonnet of a police car which had just arrived at the scene.

The court heard how in the ensuing scuffles the man kicked, punched and scratched police officers who tried to hold him down.

Police Sergeant Ivan Mifsud, who was struck in the groin and had his radio damaged by the accused, also testified about the damage caused by the accused.

In the initial September 2015 judgment, Mr Sneddon was found guilty and condemned to 8 months imprisonment suspended for two years.

Today, the court of appeal upheld the Attorney General's request, with judge Giovanni Grixi also condemning Mr Sneddon to paying a €4000 fine.