Dutch, Slovak Prime Ministers in Malta for EU presidency talks

Joseph Muscat and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Photo: DOI/Omar Camilleri

The Prime Ministers of Holland and Slovakia are both in Malta to discuss EU Council presidency issues, as Malta prepares for its six-month stint setting the EU agenda.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico were welcomed at Castille by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat this morning.

The visit is the first EU Council presidency trio meeting to be held in Malta. Presidency trio meetings were established by the EU's Lisbon Treaty and are intended to ensure a smooth transition between presidencies and greater continuity of the Council’s work. The Netherlands held the Council presidency for the first six months of 2016, while Slovakia is currently presiding. Malta's presidency will begin in January 2017.

All three Prime Ministers are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at 1pm.