Developers in favour of minimum wage increase

The Malta Developers Association has backed calls for an increase in the minimum wage, saying the time was ripe for a wage revision "now that the country has a strong economic performance."

In a statement, the developers' lobby group said it also agreed with calls to revise the cost-of-living-allowance mechanism to better reflect existing economic circumstances.

The MDA said wages should remain tied to productivity, but that the "small number who have fallen behind should have a decent minimum wage."

It called on the Government to offer early school leavers more training, adding that "a worker who is happier and well paid would be motivated to produce more."