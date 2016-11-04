Conditional discharge for man who damaged third party's car while drunk

A 20-year-old Libyan was today let off with a conditional discharge after he pleaded guilty to significantly damaging a vehicle belonging to a third party while drunk.

Zubair Fathi Mohamed Ramadan, who lives in Swieqi, was arrested following a drunken spree in St George's Rd, St Julians on October 27.

Acting under the influence of alcohol, the accused grabbed stones and other hard objects and flung them in the direction of a Mitsubishi vehicle that was being driven along the road at the time.

David Attard, the unfortunate owner of the car, ended up a bill of €623 to repair the damages.

The accused, assisted by his lawyer, declared that he was truly sorry for the harm caused. He also promised not to repeat such behaviour.

The court, presided by magistrate Charmaine Galea, considered the early guilty plea of the accused as well as his cooperation with the police and clean conviction sheet and conditionally discharged him for two years. The magistrate ordered the man to pay €623.21 in damages to the injured party within six months.

"Being drunk is no excuse… This offence carries a prison term of 14 months, but today I have given you a conditional discharge" the magistrate warned the young man.

Inspector Matthew Spagnol was prosecuting.

Lawyer Noel Bartolo appeared as legal aid.