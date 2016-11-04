European migration policy still pie in the sky

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Video: Chris Sant Fournier

There is still “a long way to go” for the EU to have a common position on migration, Joseph Muscat said after meeting his Dutch and Slovak counterparts.

The Prime Minister commanded Slovakia for putting forward fresh proposals to deal with migration but indicated that Malta’s position was closer to that of the Netherlands.

Slovakia, like other countries in eastern Europe, is opposed to the mandatory sharing mechanism that relocates migrants between all EU member states based on a quota.

Malta and the Netherlands want the solidarity mechanism imposed earlier this year following tragic migrant drownings in the Mediterranean, to remain in place.

Dr Muscat was addressing a press conference with the Dutch and Slovak prime ministers, Mark Rutte and Robert Fico, after meeting them at Auberge de Castille.

Despite the differences, Dr Muscat described Slovakia’s initiative as “brave” since it challenged the status quo.

“The Maltese and Dutch positions are more convergent on migration but I appreciate the Slovak argument against a proposal that was sprung on EU leaders in such a way that could create acrimony,” Dr Muscat said in an attempt to bridge the gap.

Europe remains divided over how to handle a migration crisis that has seen thousands of mostly Syrian refugees crossing over from Turkey.

The three countries are coordinating their respective six-month EU presidencies. The Netherlands held the first term between January and June this year, Slovakia is currently at the helm and will be handing over to Malta next January.

On the European Commission’s latest proposal to have a common consolidated tax base – viewed by many as a first step towards corporate tax harmonisation – Dr Muscat said Malta had no problem with increased transparency but underscored his government’s red line.

“We have no problem with transparency and information sharing but we draw a red line under the consolidated part because we do not agree with a one-size-fits-all approach,” he said.

His remarks drew agreement from Mr Rutte. The Dutch, along with the British, have consistently aligned themselves with Malta’s position, against tax harmonisation across the EU.

On Brexit, Dr Muscat said there was a common approach among the EU-27 that the single market’s four freedoms could not be decoupled when negotiations on the UK’s exit package get underway.

The Prime Minister was coy on the UK’s highest court decision that Article 50 should be triggered after consultation with the British parliament, insisting that was a decision for the UK to make.

Did you know?

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico visited Malta in 1988 for his honeymoon. He surmised on the event at this afternoon’s press conference. Back then, Slovakia was not an independent state but part of what was then known as Czechoslovakia. The Iron Curtain was still in place, splitting Europe between west and east.

He said it was difficult for his wife and him to travel out of the country to spend their honeymoon in Malta, using the occasion to extol the importance of the Schengen agreement, which makes travel across the EU easier for its citizens.

“We should be telling more of these stories to the younger generations,” he said, adding Europe needed more political debate that was not constrained by tight multiple agendas.

He said the Malta meeting was constructive and frank, allowing him, the Maltese and Dutch prime ministers time to have a political debate on sensitive issues like migration.