Wenger backs English and Scottish associations in FIFA poppy row

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has backed the decision by the English and Scottish Football Associations to defy FIFA over its poppy ban.

It was announced on Wednesday night that England and Scotland players will wear black armbands bearing poppies in their World Cup qualifier at Wembley on November 11, Armistice Day.

This is despite FIFA general secretary Fatma Samoura saying there should be no exceptions to a law which states players’ equipment should not carry any commercial, religious, personal or political messages.

Wenger, who was speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with north London rivals Tottenham, said he found FIFA’s stance “a little bit surprising”.

“I believe that, by wanting to be too politically correct, sometimes you go against tradition,” he added.

“In this case, that is the part of English culture that I love. They respect tradition and they respect people who have given their life for their country.

“I think that FIFA should not get involved in that.”

This will please the FA, which said it takes its responsibilities as a founding member of the International Football Association Board, which sets the game’s laws, “extremely seriously” but simply disagrees with FIFA’s interpretation of the poppy as a political symbol.

“The poppy is an important symbol of remembrance and we do not believe it represents a political, religious or commercial message, nor does it relate to any one historical event,” it said.

The Scottish FA has confirmed that its players will also wear armbands next week, as the two teams and Wales did during three November friendlies in 2011, that time with FIFA’s permission.

Wales, who host Serbia in Cardiff on November 12, have yet to announce if they too will ignore world governing body FIFA.