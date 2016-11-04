Nafti injury casts pall on Balzan-Sliema draw

SLIEMA WANDERERS-1, BALZAN-1

The suspension-ravaged Balzan gained a point from their clash with Sliema Wanderers but the game was overshadowed by a serious injury to Balzan forward Abdelkarim Nafti.

The Tunisian was rushed to hospital after being knocked out unconscious following a collision with Sliema Wanderers goalkeeper Glenn Zammit who had rushed out to try and fist a Paul Fenech cross.

All the players looked shaken as Nafti was carried on a stretcher and into the waiting ambulance which had been called onto the pitch.

Thereafter, the game produced little drama as the two teams went home with a point. Balzan, who were missing suspended quartet Alfred Effiong, Lydon Micallef, Elkin Serrano Valero and goalkeeper Chris Cassar, are now four points clear at the top but Hibernians will narrow that gap to one if they beat Tarxien Rainbows tomorrow.

For their part, Sliema, who were also missing some key players, remain in mid-table on 17 points.

A balanced first half produced few clearcut chances but Balzan took the lead just before the interval with a great goal from Bojan Kaljevic.

Receiving a pass just outside the box, the Montenegrin striker turned swiftly before hitting a superb drive that hit the underside of the crossbar before dropping into the net.

Before Kaljevic's strike, Alan Da Silva Souza had gone close for Balzan with a strong drive from the distance while Sliema had threatened after 10 minutes with a long-range effort from Matias Muchardi that sailed high.

Ivan Janjusevic, the Balzan goalkeeper, denied Sliema an equaliser when pushing away Marko Potezica's dangerous strike.

Sliema raised the ante with Denni and Muchardi leading their charge.

Farrugia headed narrowly wide from Denni's corner and, am minute before the hour, thew Brazilain wafted his free-kick past the defensive wall but the ball whistled past the upright.

Janjusevic parried away Xuereb's strike but, from the resultant corner, Sliema equalised. Denni's cross sailed into the six-yard box and the diving Muchardi nodded past Janjusevic.

The Blues seized the initiative but in a rare attack, Da Silva Souza ran into the box but his cross just eluded Nafti.

Sliema's Farrugia hit a long-range effort but Janjusevic saved.

Muchardi, the Sliema midfielder, was named BOV player of the match.