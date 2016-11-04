Nadur open one-point gap as champions held

Xewkija’s Thiago Melo Dos Santos goes down after being challenged by Kerċem’s Owen Spiteri (left) as goalkeeper Franklin Vella and Jean Paul Mizzi (right) look on. Photo: Anthony Cassar

Nadur Youngsters hammered Oratory Youths 3-0 to go top of the GFA Division One standings after other results from matchday five of the championship went their way.

An early Dewide Dos Santos goal paved the way for Nadur’s win.

Until half-time, they repelled Oratory’s attempts to get back into the reckoning.

The Youngsters were also denied by the woodwork on three occasions following shots by Milos Stojanovic, Claudio Antunes and Dos Santos.

Nadur made sure of victory after the break with two goals in quick succession through Joseph Grima and Antunes.

The match that drew most attention was the Għajnsielem-Victoria Hotspurs clash which finished one-all.

The Hotspurs needed the three points to join the teams in the upper half of the table as the Blacks were looking to stay unbeaten and hold on to their lofty position in the table.

There was action at both ends of the field.

Hotspurs newcomer Louis Rene Zome was thwarted by the bar and Raphael Kooh Sohna was also unlucky for the champions as his free-kick bounced against the goal-frame with the keeper beaten.

Balance prevailed until the 76th minute when Henrique Maciel scored for the Hotspurs after a fine solo move.

However, two minutes later, parity was restored as defender James Tabone committed an own goal in his attempt to clear a low cross by Kooh Sohna.

Xewkija Tigers strengthened their hold on third spot following a 2-1 win over Kerċem Ajax.

Kerċem were the better side at first, taking a deserved lead through Ognjen Rolovic who scored after seeing his first attempt half-parried by keeper Steve Sultana.

Xewkija recovered from their difficult start to level matters on the half-hour mark when they were awarded a penalty for a foul by Owen Spiteri on Thiago Melo Dos Santos.

Dene Shields made no mistake from the spot.

Xewkija saw more of the ball during the second period and scored the decisive goal on 75 minutes, Shields hitting home from an angled position following a Daniel Bogdanovic delivery inside the box.

In another match, SK Victoria Wanderers chalked up their first win in the championship after scoring two second-half goals in their match against lowly Xagħra United.

The Blues had a disastrous start as Mademba Djibril Cisse got sent off early on for elbowing and team-mate Antonio Laskov suffered the same fate, for protests, on 32 minutes.

The Wanderers failed to break down Xagħra’s resistance but six minutes after the break Igor Grkajac opened the scoring and then sealed the win with a second goal in stoppage time.

Game abandon­ed

The top-of-the-table clash between Għarb Rangers and Żebbuġ Rovers was abandoned on 72 minutes with Rangers leading 1-0 thanks to Saviour Fidelis’s first-half goal.

The match was halted when the referee was hit by a water bottle thrown from the stands.

Fidelis had two penalties, awarded on 27 and 67 minutes, both saved by goalkeeper Baskal Saliba. By the time the incident occurred, the Rovers had two players – Patrick Camilleri (61) and Anthony Zammit (69) – sent off.

In another match, league strugglers Qala Saints and St Lawrence Spurs shared the spoils in a goalless draw.