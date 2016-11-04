Juve risked too much in second half against Lyon – Allegri

Stefano Sturaro, of Juventus, challenges Lyon’s Maxime Gonalons.

Massimiliano Allegri accused his Juventus side of being too gung-ho in their 1-1 Champions League draw with Lyon.

The Serie A leaders could have qualified for the last 16 on Wednesday night with victory but now face having to beat Sevilla in Spain after slipping two points behind their rivals in Group H.

All appeared on track after Gonzalo Higuain gave Juve a 13th-minute lead from the penalty spot.

They held onto the advantage until the 85th minute when Corentin Tolisso guided home Rachid Ghezzal’s superb free-kick to equalise.

And only a desperate last-ditch tackle from Andrea Barzagli denied Alexandre Lacazette what would have been an injury-time winner.

Allegri, quoted by uefa.com, said: “We played a good first half, we risked too much in the second but it’s normal because we have played many important games in quick succession with several players out.

“The positive thing is that our objective is to qualify and I think we are still in a good position to do so. I was only angry when we gave them that big chance in the very last minute.

“You do not win the Champions League this evening and even in the next game, the decisive evenings should arrive in March. We have to go to win in Seville.”

Although it was a fine effort from Lyon to equalise, their hopes of progressing are looking slim with Juve four points ahead and Sevilla six.

Boss Bruno Genesio was left with mixed feelings.

He said on the club website: “I am happy with the performance, but it is difficult for us to qualify now.

“We are still alive tonight and we showed a face more in line with that of Olympique Lyonnais. The performance was good and confirmed our recovery.

“We must not forget that we have a young team. Tonight (Gianluigi) Buffon alone had more Champions League matches than all of our players.”