Ghedin names four U-21 players in initial squad

Malta coach Pietro Ghedin has named four U-21 players in his provisional squad for the 2018 World Cup Group F qualifier against Slovenia on November 11 and the friendly against Euro 2016 giant-killers Iceland four days later.

Both games will be played at the National Stadium.

Three of the promoted players, defenders Samir Arab (Balzan), Sam Magri (Dover Athletic) and Daniel Zerafa (Tarxien) are still uncapped at senior level while Floriana’s Ryan Camenzuli, the captain of the Malta U-21 team that finished their Euro 2017 qualifying campaign with a total of 11 points, a record for Maltese football, has made three appearances under Ghedin.

Missing from the 26-man squad is Valletta defender Jonathan Caruana who received a two-match ban following his late sending-off in the 2-0 away defeat in Lithuania last month.

The game against Lithuania, Malta’s third in the 2018 World Cup qualifying trek, is at the centre of a FIFA investigation due to suspicious betting patterns.

A plus for Ghedin is the return of Barnet winger Luke Gambin who missed the 2-0 qualifying defeats to England, at Wembley, and Lithuania due to suspension.

The 23-year-old had incurred a two-match ban after seeing red in stoppage time of Malta’s 5-1 home loss to Scotland in September.

Malta are still without a point after losing their opening three World Cup qualifiers while Slovenia, who held England to a goalless draw in their last outing, have five points and are still unbeaten.

England lead Group F on seven points, two ahead of Lithuania and Slovenia, and three above Scotland who have four points.

Provisional Malta squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Haber, Andrew Hogg, Henry Bonello.

Defenders: Steve Borg, Andrei Agius, Samir Arab, Zach Muscat, Alex Muscat, Ryan Camilleri, Ryan Camenzuli, Joseph Zerafa, Clayton Failla, Sam Magri, Daniel Zerafa.

Midfielders: Paul Fenech, Bjorn Kristensen, Mark Scerri, Gareth Sciberras, Luke Gambin, Andrè Schembri, Rowen Muscat, Ryan Scicluna, Steve Pisani.

Forwards: Michael Mifsud, Jean Paul Farrugia, Alfred Effiong.