City, Spartans rekindle rivalry

Ħamrun Spartans are back in the Premier League after a three-year absence. Photo: Paul Zammit Cutajar

The rivalry that lit up Maltese football in the eighties and early nineties will be rekindled this afternoon as Valletta lock horns with Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.

It’s a measure of the Spartans’ promising start to their first top-flight campaign after a lapse of three years that they are widely fancied to ruffle Valletta’s feathers despite the latter’s status as defending champions.

Four points separate the two teams in the erstwhile balanced championship with the Spartans trimming the gap on the Whites after edging Pembroke Athleta 2-1 while Valletta, now fourth, failed to break down St Andrews’ resistance in a goalless stalemate.

Paul Zammit is hoping that the return of one of the fiercest rivalries not only translates itself into a hard-fought encounter but also helps to raise the image of the local game which, in the Valletta coach’s words, is crying out for a boost.

“Ħamrun Spartans went through some tough times as they had to rebuild their squad to regain their top-division status,” Zammit told Times of Malta.

“They are one of the clubs that belong to the Premier League. It’s important for Maltese football that Ħamrun are in the top tier because they have a lot of fans who genuinely love their team and are attached to the club.

“Valletta vs Ħamrun is one of the classic fixtures that can enhance the profile of Maltese football and we need more games that generate this kind of interest.

“Let’s be honest, Maltese football is going through a turbulent period as there have been some unpleasant situations both at club and national team level.

“I hope that matches like this give our game a much-needed boost.

“I’m very disappointed and hurt with various aspects of our football and we need to act in a concrete manner to address the inherent flaws.”

His concerns about the state of Maltese football aside, Zammit must also be worried about his team’s progress this season as the champions have stuttered through the first round, dropping 12 points to slip five adrift of leaders Balzan.

“Our performance graph has been a roller-coaster affair,” Zammit said.

“We had some situations that were not ideal as injuries and suspensions had an effect on our team.

“Our showings have improved in the last games. In our last outing (vs St Andrew’s), we were disappointed with the result, not the performance.

“But there is no denying that, for a team that aspires to challenge at the top, you need to build on the good things you had done in the past.

“This game is an opportunity for us to keep working.

“My mission is to give an identity to the team.

“This goes beyond the pedigree of the opposition but we’re aware that we’re facing a club with a glorious history who have shown that, with collective spirit and enthusiasm, they can make it hard for any team in the Premier League.”

Goalkeeper Henry Bonello is out as he has yet to complete a three-match ban but otherwise Zammit has no selection issues.

For his part, Steve D’Amato, the Ħamrun Spartans coach, must cope without goalkeeper David Cassar who has not recovered from a groin injury while midfielder Luke Sciberras is doubtful with hamstring trouble.

D’Amato knows that his side’s encouraging start to the season has raised the fans’ expectations ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Valletta but he is unfazed by the hype.

“After a three-year absence from the Premier League, our first match against Valletta takes on added importance but this is also because of the proximity of the two teams in the standings,” D’Amato said.

“In the latter years of their previous spell in the top flight, Ħamrun struggled to compete with the big teams but we have made a good start this season and this has inevitably heightened expectations among our fans.”

Valletta’s toils to embark on a winning run have not diminished D’Amato’s respect for his impending opponents.

“We are playing against the champions,” D’Amato said. “They may not have started the season as strongly as they had hoped but Valletta have a strong team. They have top-quality players in every department.”

Ħamrun Spartans’ rebuilding job after their relegation to the second division in 2013-14 means that most of the players in their current squad have never played against Valletta but D’Amato is confident that his charges will not be intimidated by the occasion.

“If anything, this fixture should stimulate our players rather than put added pressure,” D’Amato said.

“Ħamrun have been involved in similar matches as, in the second division, we had derby games against Marsa and, in the first division last season, we played some crucial games against the likes of Gżira United and Senglea Athletic.”

Balzan hit by suspensions

■ Balzan coach Oliver Spiteri has a huge selection headache ahead of this evening’s clash with Sliema Wanderers.

Spiteri has lost four first-team players to suspension. Three of them, goalkeeper Christian Cassar, who was hit with a three-match ban, and strikers Lydon Micallef and Alfred Effiong, both suspended for two games, were sanctioned for their part in the ugly brawl at the end of their 2-2 draw against Tarxien Rainbows last Saturday.

Defender Elkin Serrano Valero misses out with a one-match ban after seeing red against the Rainbows.

To complicate matters for the leaders, long-term absentees Justin Grioli and Ryan Fenech are still out.

Sliema could be boosted by the return of Italian defender Stefano Bianciardi who trained with the team this week.

Coach John Buttigieg must check on the fitness of midfielder Mark Scerri and striker Wisdom Salomon who picked up knocks in the 1-1 draw against Mosta on Sunday.

Andelkovic sidelined

■ Birkirkara will be going all out to bounce back from their painful defeat to Hibs when they face Floriana tonight. The Stripes were left fuming after a controversial penalty saw them slump to a 1-0 loss which pushed them to third, four points adrift of Balzan.

Drazen Besek will surely hope his players produce a strong response as they look to put their title bid back on track. The Croatian will again be without midfielder Mislav Andelkovic who is nursing a muscle injury.

Floriana, for their part, will be aiming to pick up more valuable points as they look to keep the pace with the league front-runners.

Coach Giovanni Tedesco, who returns after completing a four-match touchline ban, is boosted by the return of Italian defender Enrico Pepe who missed the 1-0 defeat of Gżira United.

Tarxien decimated by bans

■ Hibernians will fancy their chances of extending their unbeaten run to six games when they face a depleted Tarxien Rainbows side in the derby tomorrow.

Coach Mark Miller will surely urge his players to keep the momentum going after their win over Birkirkara.

The English coach is sure to be without defender Jonathan Pearson , who has an eye problem, while Jorginho must undergo a late fitness test. Joseph Mbong twisted his ankle in training and his condition will be assessed before the match.

On a more positive note, midfielder Johann Bezzina has returned to training and is likely to be included in the 18-man squad.

Tarxien have lost four key players to suspension after the skirmish that marred their game against Balzan.

Defenders Ebiabowei Baker and Emerson Marcelina start a three-match suspension while forward Alex Nilsson was handed a two-match ban. Midfielder Daniel Ponce was suspended for one game after collecting his fourth booking last weekend.

Gżira sweat on newcomers

■ Gżira United are still waiting to get the all-clear to field new signings Henry Gimenez and Ricardo Correa for tomorrow’s game against St Andrew’s.

Former Bologna midfielder Gimenez and his Uruguayan compatriot Correa joined the Maroons this week but, at the time of writing, the Maroons had not received their international transfer certificate.

Winger Dyson Falzon is out with a knee injury but goalkeeper Jamie Azzopardi returns from suspension.

St Andrew’s, buoyed by their gallant display in the 0-0 draw against Valletta, have no fresh injury worries. Liechtenstein midfielder Daniel Brandle is still out with an ankle injury.

Strugglers in direct clash

■ Pembroke Athleta and Mosta cannot afford to drop points when the relegation strugglers go head-to-head tomorrow.

Pembroke have only one point to show from their last four matches and are rooted to the bottom of the standings on four points.

The arrival of coach Artim Shakiri has failed to reap the desired dividends so far.

Midfielder Clifford Gauci and goalkeeper Mario Muscat are expected to miss the Mosta clash as both are nursing injuries.

Mosta are also coming from a poor run of four matches without a win but coach Ivan Zammit will be hoping that his players can build on their gritty showing in the 1-1 draw against Sliema last Sunday.

Kurt Magro returns from suspension.

Playing today

National Stadium: 6pm Sliema Wanderers vs Balzan; 8pm Floriana vs Birkirkara.

Tomorrow

National Stadium: 2pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Hibernians; 4pm Ħamrun Spartans vs Valletta.

Tedesco Stadium: 2pm St Andrew’s vs Gżira United; 4.15pm Mosta vs Pembroke Athleta.