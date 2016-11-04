HSBC drags share index lower
Following three consecutive sessions of increases, the share index slipped back into negative territory with a 0.8 per cent drop back to 4,517.987 points largely due to the slump in HSBC’s share price.
A further three equities, including BOV and RS2, ended the session lower while Medserv, Lombard, MIDI and Malta Properties trended higher. Elevated trading volumes were registered during this morning’s session with €0.53 million worth of shares exchanged.
Over the week, the local equity benchmark slipped 0.7% largely due to the 5.8% weekly slump in HSBC.
The share price of HSBC plunged 5.3% during this morning’s session back to the €1.80 level across six deals totalling 26,800 shares.
Similarly, the share price of Bank of Valletta trended in negative territory with a marginal decline to €2.30,9 after partially rebounding from an intra-day low of €2.30 across 10 deals totalling 42,769 shares. The equity of BOV will continue to trade with the entitlement to the final gross dividend of 8c52 (net: 5c54) until November 14.
RS2 Software shares retreated by 1.9% back to the €1.58 level across 19 deals totalling 74,652 shares. RS2 is the best performer this week with a rise of 5.3%.
The only other negative performing equity today was Simonds Farsons Cisk with a 0.2% drop to €6.50 across 21,402 shares.
On the other hand, the share price of Lombard Bank Malta advanced by 3.8% to €2.18 on a single trade of 1,017 shares.
Similarly, Medserv edged minimally higher to close at the €1.50 level on low volumes of 13,580 shares.
In the property segment, MIDI trended 4.6% higher to recapture the 34c level on volumes of 86,500 shares whilst Malta Properties Company recaptured the 60c level, representing a 3.5% increase from the previous closing price, across a single deal of 5,000 shares.
The only other active equity today was GO as it retained the €3.21,9 level on volumes of 21,500 shares.
On the bond market, the RF MGS Index trended lower for the fourth successive day with a further 0.1% drop to 1,169.915 points as the benchmark 10-year Eurozone yields slipped marginally lower back to the 0.14% level.
Trading in the 2.1% MGS 2039 is expected early next week.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.