Valletta hosts Global Run

The Global Run Valletta attracted participants of all ages.

Charlton Debono and Michelle Vella Wood were the winners of the 10km Global Run Valletta race on a breezy morning which saw more than a 1,000 people of every age and fitness level run or walk along the coast of the capital on Sunday.

Besides the locals, the run, organised by Global Ports Holding, attracted over 200 foreigners mainly from Turkey, UK, Italy, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.

Debono completed the distance in 33mins 32secs as veteran Jonathan Balzan was second (35:17) and Stephen Borg third (36:20).

Vella Wood clocked 41:57. She was more than a minute faster than Giannella Bugeja (43:13) and Jennifer Warner (44:42).

The 5km run was won by Piotr Mielewczyk in 16:12 as Josann Attard Pulis dashed home in 20:39. The two respective runners-up in this race were Andrew Grech (16:26) and Amanda Rapa (21:33).

There were 78 other winners in various categories who took home prizes ranging from Garmin watches to iPhone 7s. All participants received a medal especially minted for the occasion.

The money raised through race registrations was donated to Puttinu Cares who will use the funds towards a new housing project in central London.

Global Ports Holding is the world’s largest cruise port operator with a portfolio that spans 13 cruise and commercial ports.