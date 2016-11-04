Teatru Manoel gets a new CEO

Elizabeth Ebejer has been appointed CEO of the Teatru Manoel. Photo: Pix by P

Teatru Manoel has appointed Elizabeth Ebejer as its new Chief Executive Officer.

She will replace outgoing CEO Ray Attard, who has held the post for the past seven years.

Ms Ebejer was previously involved in various research projects conducted by the Faculty of Arts, University of Malta and the Public Broadcasting Authority. Her research has contributed to community projects as well as audiovisual and theatre productions, the theatre said in a statement announcing her appointment.

As the new CEO of Malta's national theatre, Ms Ebejer will seek to ensure that Teatru Manoel will "continue to serve as a platform for artists to excel" with a focus on developing new audiences without compromising on production quality, the statement said.