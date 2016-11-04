Advert
Oscar-winning director filming in Malta

Gabriele Salvatores won an Academy Award for Mediterraneo

Oscar-winning director Gabriele Salvatores is currently in Malta shooting scenes for his new film The Invisible Boy 2, the Malta Film Commission has said. 

Salvatores won the Best Foreign Film Academy Award for his film Mediterraneo back in 1992. His latest film is a sequel of 2014's The Invisible Boy, an Italian-released fantasy-superhero film.

The director said he was pleased to be working in Malta, and picked out Mdina as a highlight. He also praised the local film industry workforce, saying they had shown a high level of professionalism and expertise. 

Film Commissioner Engelbert Grech noted that The Invisible Boy 2 was one of four international productions currently being filmed in Malta. 

Tourism Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said Salvatores' decision to film scenes in Malta was a testament to the quality of services offered by the local film industry. 

A delegation from the Malta Film Commission is currently in the United States, meeting with film studios and producers to attract more productions to Malta, the Film Commission said. 

