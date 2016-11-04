Comic book fans prepare for a convention bonanza

Artist Enrica Eren Angiolini is working on full series for Titan Comics.

Local comic aficionados keen to get their Comic Con 2016 fix will have to hurry, with festival organisers saying super saver tickets are almost sold out.

The annual comic industry festival seeks to nurture local interest in comic books and help aspiring local artists get published.

Caspar Wijngaard worked on Assassin's Creed for Titan Comics.

Titan Comics brand manager Chris Thompson, whose weekly podcast Pop Culture Hound features on iTunes, is among this year's festival guests.

Creators Dan Watters (Limbo), Enrica Eren Angiolini (Warhammer 40,000 – Will of Iron), Caspar Wijngaard (Assassins Creed), and cosplayer Giulia “Juiz” Sulsenti are also among the convention guests.

“Having been raved at about Malta Comic Convention for a number of years, I couldn't be more excited to be finally making it out there. I've only heard good things about the festival and the enthusiasm of its attendees, and can't wait to finally meet everyone myself," said Dan Watters.

Festival organisers Wicked Comics have designed various packages for fans wishing to travel to the Malta Comic Con from abroad, with packages including heavily discounted accommodation rates and transport from their hotel to the convention centre. Similarly, Wicked Comics have a number of packages tailored for foreign creators who wish to exhibit at the Malta Comic Con, including heavily discounted tables.

Malta Comic Con 2016 will run for the weekend of December 3 and 4 at the MFCC in Ta' Qali. For more information, email [email protected]