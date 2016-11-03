Clinton holds slim lead over Trump in polls

Democrat Hillary Clinton maintained her narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race just days ahead of the November 8 election, according to two polls released today.

A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the October 28- November 1 survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

A Washington Post/ABC poll showed Clinton two percentage points ahead among 1,767 likely voters surveyed October 29 - November 1.

It also had a three-percentage point margin of error.