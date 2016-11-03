Advert
Thursday, November 3, 2016, 13:55

Clinton holds slim lead over Trump in polls

Democrat Hillary Clinton maintained her narrow lead over Republican rival Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential race just days ahead of the November 8 election, according to two polls released today.

A New York Times/CBS poll of 1,333 registered voters found Clinton ahead by 3 percentage points, at the cusp of the October 28- November 1 survey's margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

A Washington Post/ABC poll showed Clinton two percentage points ahead among 1,767 likely voters surveyed October 29 - November 1.

It also had a three-percentage point margin of error.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Pope says he believes ban on female...

  2. Plane was in 'increasing rate of...

  3. Britain's EU divorce can only be...

  4. Watch: Rams excavator into prosecutor's...

  5. FBI must spill the beans about Trump's...

  6. Jailed anti-Putin activist says he is...

  7. Italy earthquakes reshaped the land by...

  8. It may be over for Ukip, admits party's...

  9. Isis leader breaks silence to rally...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 03-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed