Britain's EU divorce can only be triggered through parliament, court decides

England's High Court ruled that the British government requires parliamentary approval to trigger the process of exiting the European Union, a major upset for Prime Minister Theresa May's plans for Brexit.

Sterling rose on the news, with many investors taking the view that lawmakers would temper the government's policies and make an economically disruptive "hard Brexit" less likely.

The court said it had granted the government permission to appeal against the ruling before the Supreme Court, which has set aside December 5-8 to deal with the matter.

A panel of three of the most senior judges in the country ruled that the government could not trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty, the formal step needed to start negotiations on the terms of Brexit, without approval from parliament.

"The court does not accept the argument put forward by the government," said Lord Chief Justice John Thomas, reading out the three judges' ruling.

"For the reasons set out in the judgment, we decide that the government does not have power ... to give notice pursuant to Article 50 for the UK to withdraw from the European Union."

International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the government was disappointed with the court ruling and would consider it carefully before deciding how to proceed.

"The country voted to leave the European Union in a referendum approved by acts of parliament. The government is determined to respect the result of the referendum," Fox told parliament.

Decision has ‘shifted goalposts’ - Muscat

The British High Court decision which ruled that the decision to leave the EU must first get the UK’s Parliament’s approval has “shifted goal posts”, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said this morning.

Dr Muscat gave this reaction during the opening exchanges of a meeting with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barrier, who is in Malta on a short visit.

In his comments, the Prime Minister reiterated his stance that any Brexit deal must be fair for the UK but at the same time inferior to EU membership.

“We have made it very clear about this since the very beginning. Our public position is our private position. There is no double speak from us,” Dr Muscat said.

He also warned that the four fundamental principles of the EU, the free movement of goods, services, capital and labour, cannot not be compromised.

On his part, Mr Barnier noted that the EU’s red line during these talks is that the unity of the remaining 27 member states must not be compromised.

The meeting continued behind closed doors.