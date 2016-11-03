Fly to Dubai from €499

Emirates is offering three-night packages to Dubai starting from €499.

The touring operating arm of Emirates is offering the sale on packages to Dubai, inclusive of passenger taxes.

Travellers can choose from 3, 4, and 5-star luxury hotel packages for less. The packages include three-nights accommodation in a twin/sharing room, meet and assist on arrival, daily breakfast and return economy class airfare Malta-Dubai-Malta. Extra nights and a full range of excursions are also available. Terms and conditions apply.

From beaches that fringe the warm waters of the Arabian Gulf bathed in year-round sunshine, to the architectural marvels that punctuate the skyline and define the destination, Dubai is dynamic, with some of the world’s most unique and modern attractions.

Bookings have to be made by the end of November 2016 from Emirates Holidays with offices in Floriana and Mosta or by calling 2015 1340.

Emirates flies from Malta to Dubai on a Boeing 777-300 via Larnaca in Cyprus on Mondays and Wednesdays, with the option of stopping in Larnaca. On Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays the airline operates the Dubai - Malta route on a circular routing via Tunis in Tunisia, while the return flight is direct from Malta to Dubai.