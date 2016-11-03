Why go looking for a plumber, when they can come to you?

A soon-to-be launched online marketplace which seeks to make it easier than ever to find a plumber, electrician, photographer, designer or other professional has registered over 500 service providers to its database.

Kwotani, which literally translates to 'Quote Me', has added established companies such as Bortex, Catermax, Captain Morgan and Shranz Construction to its database of freelancers.

Once launched later this month, users will be able to list the job they need done, and service professionals can then bid for the business and compete among themselves for it. Businesses pay no membership fee, and only fork out a small fee when they win a job.

A Kwotani spokesman argued that the platform would allow freelancers to compete with bigger firms on a level playing field, without any risk. Consumers would gain through better quality, ease of service and better prices, they added.

The spokesman said the company "aims to turn marketing on its head. Rather than paying for presence and hopeful interest, Kwotani offers a platform of inclusion in which all registered professionals receive requests for work in applicable job categories."