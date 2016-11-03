Southampton comeback leaves Inter on the brink of Europa League relegation

Southampton's Nathan Redmond in action with Inter Milan's Yuto Nagatomo. Photo: Reuters/Eddie Keogh

Southampton came back from a goal behind and kept their Europa League qualification hopes alive by beating Italian giants Inter Milan tonight.

Inter striker Mauro Icardi had put the visitors ahead with their first shot on target, after he pounced on a loose ball and drove it home. Southampton then missed a chance to draw level when Inter keeper Samir Handanovic saved a Dusan Tadic penalty in first-half injury time.

But the hosts didn't have to wait long to put their game back on track, with Saints improving after the break and Virgil van Dijk levelling.

The Southampton crowd then went wild when Inter's Yuto Nagatomo blundered and let a cross bounce off his thigh and arc into the net, with the own goal ensuring the hosts got all three points.

Inter are now last in Group K with just 3 points and will need an unlikely series of results to go their way if they are to qualify. Southampton now have seven points from their four matches, and will make it through to the last 32 if they beat group leaders Sparta Prague in the next round of matches.