Work by Paceville master plan consultants to be 'reviewed'

An artist's impression of the Paceville plan.

The government is prepared to carry out a review of the work carried out by the firm hired as lead consultant for the Paceville master plan, it said this morning, amid the controversy sparked yesterday.

A parliamentary committee heard last night that Planning Authority chairman Johann Buttigieg knew that a firm hired as lead consultants for the Paceville master plan had provided advisory services to a developer with plans to build a high-rise building.

UK-based Mott MacDonald had verbally informed Mr Buttigieg about their work on engineering reports for the construction of Mercury House in Paceville, with the PA chairman telling them to proceed with their master plan consultancy.

Planning Parliamentary Secretary Deborah Schembri told Parliament's House Environmental and Development Planning Committee that the government had not been told about the firm's dual roles.

In a statement this morning, the government said the private company which worked on the project had said the mechanical work on one of the proposed towers was carried out by one of its branches.

The PA said it was informed of this fact when the private company was commissioned to carry out the work, but it did not feel there was a conflict of interest and failed to inform the government.

"After hearing the questions raised during the Environment and Planning Committee on a project of national importance, and since Paceville will be undergoing a holistic plan after years of neglect, there should not be a shadow cast on the benefits of a national project."

"The consultation process was intended to ensure that any development is carried out in a planned way," the government said.