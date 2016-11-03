September tourism up by 7.3%
Tourism to Malta in September increased by 7.3% compared to the same month last year, official figures released today show.
Total inbound visitors for September were estimated at 208,321, with a total of 180,734 inbound tourist trips carried out for holiday purposes, while a further 11,509 undertaken for business purposes.
Tourism from EU member states went up by 8.2% to 175,793 when compared to the corresponding month of 2015.
The majority of inbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44, followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket. Total nights spent went up by 1.6% compared to September 2015.
The largest share of guest nights (56 per cent) was spent in collective
accommodation establishments.
Total tourist expenditure was estimated at €198.4 million, an increase of 1.3 per cent over the corresponding month of 2015.
Tourism to Malta between January and September amounted to 1,515,439, an increase of 8.2% over the same period in 2015. Total tourism expenditure was estimated at €1,355.3 million, 3.2 per cent higher than the same period last year.
