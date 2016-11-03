Seasonal influenza vaccine from Monday

The seasonal influenza vaccine for the year 2016/2017 will be available from all health centres from Monday.

Those over 55 years, children between 6 months and 59 months old, and persons of any age suffering from chronic diseases of the lungs, heart, liver, kidney, diabetes, and any immunodeficiency conditions, including HIV and AIDS, are eligible for free vaccination.

In these cases, the Schedule V Control Card, or a recent medical certificate stating the person's medical condition should be presented.

Priority will be given to the above until November 19. Following this date, the influenza vaccine will be available free of charge for all persons over the age of 6 months until stocks last.

Between Monday and November 19, the immunisation clinics at Floriana, Mosta and Paola health centres will be open as follows - Monday to Friday: 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 7pm and on Saturdays: 10am to noon and 1pm to 7pm.

The clinics in Gżira, Rabat, Cospicua, B'Kara and Qormi health centres will open Monday to Friday 10am to 1pm and 10am to noon on Saturday.

From November 21, the vaccine will be available from all health centres during the usual opening hours.

All persons are to present their I.D. card to receive the vaccine.

Parents taking young children for vaccination should produce the Baby's Book or vaccination record.