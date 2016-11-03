Motorist caught doing 170km/h on St Paul's Bay bypass

The St Paul’s Bay bypass is often more like a racetrack. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A daredevil motorist reached speeds of nearly 170 kilometres per hour on the St Paul’s Bay bypass, according to a breakdown of the top speeds recorded by roadside speed cameras.

The Local Enforcement Systems Agency told this newspaper that the highest speed recorded on the island had been on the St Paul’s Bay road and was nearly 100 kilometres above the bypass' maximum speed limit of 80 kilometres per hour.

The speed was 10 kilometres per hour higher than that recorded on the same road last year, suggesting speed junkies who frequented the road were becoming even more reckless.

Last month, this newspaper reported that speed cameras were not stopping motorists from using the St Paul’s Bay bypass as a “racetrack”.

Government transport sources added: “There is a long stretch before and after the speed cameras, so you can slow down at the cameras and then pick up speed without risking a fine.

“Motorists are abusing this road and it is dangerous.”

St Paul’s Bay residents have complained to this newspaper about drivers, particularly motorcyclists, going at high speeds along the bypass and even racing one another ­in the early hours of the morning.

“It’s ridiculous that every couple of days we are being subjected to the road being used by hordes of motorcyclists who drive up and down at crazy speeds before sunrise,” said resident Tony Attard, 54.

Another resident, Chris Agius, whose home is close to the bypass, said he and his family were often awakened by the booming sound of motorbikes speeding by.

Other residents said that they were too scared to use the road because of the “speed junkies”. “I don’t drive along the bypass anymore, even though it used to save me time.

“I was driving along a few weeks ago, and this bike whizzed past me so fast that it made my whole car shake,” said Wendy Coleiro, 55.

The sources said the government was looking into possible speeding solutions that would be more effective than cameras.

Speed cameras were installed along the bypass back in 2014 after complaints from residents and the local council and a string of serious accidents.

Magistrate Francesco Depasquale had also urged the transport authorities to consider the installation of speed cameras and other measures to curb speeding abuse along the road.

Last year. Transport Malta said that statistics collated by the police confirmed that speed was behind a number of accidents, some of them fatal, on the bypass.

Speed cameras were originally installed in 2009, but they were burnt down before they had even became operational.

Last month, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici published draft legislation aimed at reforming driving regulations.

The main changes being proposed include the introduction of a global penalty points system (currently applicable only for a driver’s first three years on the road).

Drivers who amass 12 points in a year will have their licence revoked and will not be able to reapply for it for two months. Motorists who amass 12 points three times in five years will have to wait a year before reapplying.

The draft legislation, in the form of a White Paper, is open to public consultation until November 14. Comments can be submitted to [email protected].