Man accused of raping his ex-wife denied bail

The woman said her ex-husband had forced himself on her on multiple occasions. This is a stock photo. Photo: Shutterstock

A 31 year old St. Paul's Bay electrician accused of having raped his ex-wife was today denied bail.

The man, whose name cannot be published on court order, stood impassively before the magistrate as the prosecution explained how his estranged wife had filed a report at Qawra police station alleging that her ex had forced her to have sex with him on several occasions, each time against her will.

The police arrested the man and arraigned him for attempted violent indecent assault.

The court heard that the victim had three children and had gone to Russia for an abortion after discovering that she was carrying the man's fourth child, fruit of the alleged rape. She had even sought refuge at Dar Merħba Bik - a shelter for domestic violence victims in Balzan.

The defence argued that the accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty and should not be denied his freedom pending the proceedings.

The prosecution however argued that the man should be denied bail, given that the accused could very easily approach the witness and that the couple's three young children had already witnessed several violent scenes.

The court, presided by magistrate Monica Vella, denied bail because the accused had a history of violence and seemed to have persisted in his ways, despite warnings by the courts.

Police Inspector John Spiteri prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were counsel to the accused.