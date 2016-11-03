Malta has third lowest EU unemployment rate

Malta has the third lowest unemployment rate in the EU, according to figures released by Eurostat.

The lowest rate was recorded in the Czech Republic (4%) and Germany (4.1%) followed by Malta at 4.7%.

The euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 10% in September, stable compared to August and down from 10.6% in September 2015.

This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since June 2011.

The EU28 unemployment rate was 8.5% in September 2016, stable compared to August 2016 and down from 9.2% in September 2015.

This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since February 2009, according to the statistical office of the European Union.

The highest unemployment rates were observed in Greece (23.2%) and Spain (19.3%).

Compared with a year ago, the unemployment rate in September 2016 fell in 24 member states, while it increased in Estonia, Austria, Denmark and Italy/