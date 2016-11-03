Local newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers.

Times of Malta reports that women working for a year in Malta will earn the equivalent of six weeks less than men, as fresh Eurostat figures show the pay rate for females is 11 per cent lower. The second story says that despite flagging a potential conflict of interest, consultancy firm Mott MacDonald was still commissioned to draw up the Paceville master plan by Planning Authority

executive chairman Johan Buttigieg, MPs heard yesterday.

L-oriżżont quotes the Italian ambassador saying that the conditions were right for a gas pipeline between Malta and Sicily. Another story says that the first car bomb of the year last January was not considered to be murder by the police since it is believed the explosive device was being transported.

The Malta Independent reports a forensic expert saying that the car bomb which killed John Camilleri in Buġibba last Monday was probably detonated by someone pursuing his vehicle. Another story says the government was not considering building a breakwater in St Julian's, despite the damage caused by last weekend's storm.

In-Nazzjon says there is a conflict of interest on the controversial Paceville masterplan. It also quotes party leader Simon Busuttil confirming yesterday that he agreed with an increase in the minimum wage split over three years.