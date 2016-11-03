Floriana's fortifications to be restored

The Planning Commission has given the green light for restoration and conservation works to start on an extensive part of Floriana's fortifications which overlook the Grand Harbour.

The fortifications, which were designed by the Italian engineer Pietro Paolo Floriani during the reign of Grand Master Antoine de Paule (1622-36) and were conceived in order to provide further protection to Valletta, have suffered from various forms of deterioration as a result of sea spray, rising dampness, biological colonization and vegetation growth, incompatible materials, installation of superfluous accretions and pollution caused by the burning of fossil fuels.

The restoration works will include the cleaning of the stone surface from superficial deposits, the replacement of deteriorated masonry fabric, dismantling of accretions, the structural consolidation of dislodged masonry skins, pointing and the homogenisation of the masonry fabric.

The works will be carried out in accordance with an approved restoration method statement and monitored by the Planning Authority’s conservation officers. The restoration method statement has been endorsed by the Superintendent of Cultural Heritage.

The Floriana fortification's main line of defence consists of one large bastion and two demi-bastions. A fausse-braye is projected beyond the two large ravelins and is itself protected by four lunettes. The only major addition to Floriani's original plan was the construction of the Gladiana, the crowned-hornworks but were added by Valperga later on in the century as Valperga realised that the high ground south-east of the Floriana front was not visible from the main enciente.

During the British period no major alterations to the fortified enceinte were carried out other than the partial alteration of Notre Dame Gate, the enlargement of Porta dei Canoni, the relocation of the gate pillars of Port des Bombes and the addition of various ammunition magazines and traverses.

The Floriana land front retains the best preserved example of an extensive system of Baroque period outer works, with advanced ditch, lunettes, scarp musketry gallery, covertway and countermined glacis that has survived to date both in Malta and worldwide.