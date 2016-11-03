Dutch, Slovakian leaders in Malta tomorrow

Joseph Muscat and Mark Rutte at a council meeting.

The Dutch and Slovakian prime ministers will be in Malta tomorrow for talks with their Maltese counterpart.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico will be holding meetings with Joseph Muscat at Auberge de Castille.

This is the first meeting of the trio of EU Council presidencies being held in Malta, before the country assumes the sox-month presidency in January.

According to the Lisbon treaty, the trio will draw up a common agenda on a number of subjects which should be addressed by the council for the next 18 months.

After the meeting, Dr Muscat and Mr Rutte are expected to visit the Dutch facility Aviation Cosmetics being built at Safi.