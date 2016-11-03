Advert
Thursday, November 3, 2016, 12:38

Discuss minimum wage increase proposal at MCESD - Busuttil

A proposal to raise the minimum wage should be discussed among the social partners, Opposition leader Simon Busuttil said this morning. 

The PN leader has pledged to raise minimum wage by 3.5 per cent every year over three years.

Speaking during a meeting with European Economic and Social Committee president Georges Dassis, Dr Busuttil spoke about the importance of equal and fair distribution of wealth. 

This was a challenge across Europe and measures were needed to ensure everybody can tap into economic growth, he said. 

 

