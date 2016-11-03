Contractor damages Melita fibre cable in St Paul’s Bay, again

The damage caused by the contractor.

A temporary Melita service disruption is impacting customers in the northern part of Malta after a third party contractor subcontracted by the Water Services Corporation once again damaged the fibre cable infrastructure during road works in St Paul's Bay.

The service has been interrupted in Xemxija, Żebbiegħ, Mellieħa, Mġarr, Bidnija and Gozo. Melita television, internet, fixed and mobile telephony services are currently unavailable for customers in the north region.

This is the second time in three weeks that the contractor – Road Services Limited – has seriously damaged Melita's infrastructure, the company said in a statement.

Melita has deployed several technical teams on site to minimise the inconvenience caused to its customers by a situation which it described as "beyond its control".

Work is underway to repair the damage as fast as possible and to restore services.

Due to the extent of the damage to Melita's infrastructure, services may take several hours to be fully restored, possibly up to 6pm.