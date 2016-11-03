Air Malta launches €35 one-way sale

Air Malta has launched a limited period promotional sale on all flights starting from as low as €35 one-way, inclusive of taxes and charges.

Twenty destinations are being discounted for travel between November 7 and June 30, 2017. The sale is open for just 96 hours starting at noon today until Monday at 11:59am.

Tickets can be purchased from the airline’s website www.airmalta.com, call centre on 2166 2211 and the airline’s sales office at Malta International Airport.

The airline's promotion is available on flights to/from Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Lyon, Manchester, Marseille, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rome, Palermo, Vienna and Zurich. Seats are subject to availability. Terms and conditions may apply.