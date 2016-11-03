Air Malta launches €35 one-way sale
Air Malta has launched a limited period promotional sale on all flights starting from as low as €35 one-way, inclusive of taxes and charges.
Twenty destinations are being discounted for travel between November 7 and June 30, 2017. The sale is open for just 96 hours starting at noon today until Monday at 11:59am.
Tickets can be purchased from the airline’s website www.airmalta.com, call centre on 2166 2211 and the airline’s sales office at Malta International Airport.
The airline's promotion is available on flights to/from Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, London (Heathrow and Gatwick), Lyon, Manchester, Marseille, Milan, Moscow, Munich, Paris, Prague, Rome, Palermo, Vienna and Zurich. Seats are subject to availability. Terms and conditions may apply.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.