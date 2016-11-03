Republic Street to lose a splash of colour as Vee Gee Bee shuts down

Lino, Vincent Gauci Borda’s son, behind the counter.

Walking into Valletta, whether on our way to work or shopping, we rarely bother to look around and notice everything surrounding us.

VGB today

Familiarity breeds short-sightedness. We walk past the shopping arcade, the theatre and the new Parliament building without giving them a second glance, knowing well enough that everything is exactly as it was yesterday and the day before that.

But something is about to change. After 89 years, the Republic Street layout we are used to will be slightly altered and a little bit emptier, when Vee Gee Bee art shop closes down.

The shop first opened its doors in 1927, when Vincent Gauci Borda (VGB) deci-ded to establish his own business. Little did he know his small shop would be the start of a long-standing family business that would be taken over by his son, Lino, and subsequent generations.

Initially operating as a general store, Vee Gee Bee sold various items including stationery, tools and domestic paints. Painting contractors would flock to the shop to collect their daily supplies, followed by artists later in the day seeking their favourite materials.

The art shop served generations of artists, students, teachers and amateurs. Its customers included well-known local artists like Willie Apap, Alfred Chircop and Frank Portelli and served as a hub for many artists and art lovers.

Located as it is on the capital’s main thoroughfare, the place witnessed important events in Malta’s history: it sustained damage during World War II, acted as a backdrop to the parades of royal families and popes and even sponsored the yearly carnival défilé.

Vincent and Lino Gauci Borda with a representative from the UK (left) in 1968.

In business, one has to put sentiment and emotions aside and be ready to move forward

The present owner, Vincent’s nephew Kenneth Gauci Borda, admitted that closing down the shop was a rather hard decision. However, he was quick to add: “In business, one has to put sentiment and emotions aside and be ready to move forward”.

Given the art shop’s history, its popularity and the fact that it has become somewhat of a cultural landmark, Mr Gauci Borda said the thought of somehow reinventing the shop for Valletta 2018 rather than closing its doors had crossed his mind.

The shop suffered damage during the World War II bombings.

“We looked into the option of reviving it, as by nature, we would like the business to grow. But realistically, the artist materials market is what it is: small and very specialised. We still have plans to grow and innovate, but it isn’t necessary for us to be in Republic Street anymore.”

Speaking further about the market and the art scene in general, Mr Gauci Borda said it was difficult for private art galleries to take off in Malta.

Despite the decision not to revive the shop for Valletta’s Capital of Culture programme, Mr Gauci Borda pledged that it would still be very present in the art scene.

The shop in 1937.

“We pride ourselves on getting involved in most things that have to do with art or colour. We sponsor exhibitions, organise art talks and events. We also work closely with art schools and their students, so I’m sure we will somehow get involved in V18, if not directly through our presence in Valletta, through our involvement in art events that will be organised.”

The closing of Vee Gee Bee could be considered the end of an era, but the business still has prospects, and in fact, it promises to continue to serve its clients for years to come.

“The decision to close one of the oldest art shops in Malta is heartbreaking, but the closing of one era has led to the start of many others.

“VGB Art continues to grow, with a flagship store in San Ġwann welcoming an increasing number of clients daily and a recently launched online art shop that is attracting visitors from all over Malta.

“If there is one thing we know, it is colour, and we will keep selling it for as long as it brightens up people’s lives,” said Mr Gauci Borda.

Participating in Notte Bianca.