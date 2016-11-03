Newcastle play Sliema, Floriana in 1977 tourney

A 1977 photograph of Newcastle United taken soon after their tour of Malta.

Newcastle United are one of the most popular clubs in the English league.

They were founded in 1892 and joined the league a year later.

During their long history, Newcastle have won the English top-flight championship four times and the FA Cup six times.

They were also successful twice in Europe, winning the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in 1969 and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2006.

The rivalry with their neighbours Sunderland is legendary and the derby matches between these two old clubs started way back in 1898.

In the 1970s, when we take up today’s story, the club’s fortunes were on the wane but their name was still sweet music to many of their Maltese supporters.

So, when in 1977, it was announced in the local media that the Magpies were flying to Malta many a heart beat faster.

Newcastle United played two games here. On May 30, 1977 they opened their short tour with a convincing 4-0 victory over Sliema Wanderers.

The Englishmen fully deserved their victory but the scoreline was a little bit harsh on the Wanderers who never stopped trying for most of the match.

In fact, Sliema had the best of play in the first half and were unlucky to be a goal behind at half-time.

The game was just 15 minutes old when, in Newcastle’s very first attack on the Sliema goal, Cannell headed home following a stray cross inside the box.

Newcastle’s second game was against the reigning champions, Floriana, who were going through a golden period.

Thus, everyone fancied Floriana to give Newcastle a good run for their money.

In fact, as expected, the game was much more balanced than the one involving Sliema.

The Greens rose to the occasion and, obligingly, reserved one of their best performances of the season for Newcastle. At the end, they fully deserved to return home with a prestigious drawn result.

In the first half, Floriana enjoyed territorial advantage and created, and missed, a number of good scoring chances.

Luck, however, favoured Newcastle and without really creating anything, they unexpectedly went ahead.

Gowling missed a good chance but immediately redeemed himself with a superb header from the edge of the box which surprised goalkeeper Michael Sultana.

This goal demoralised Floriana. Newcastle breathed easier and going forward, they pinned the locals in the penalty area for long stretches.

Greens’ equaliser

The Englishmen piled on the pressure but defending with grit, Floriana prevented them from adding to their lead.

Then, like a bolt from the blue, Floriana equalised. They were awarded a free-kick well outside the opposing penalty area. Frankie Micallef took the kick and aimed the ball at Dorian Holland. The latter went up for the ball and headed it down to Raymond Xuereb who stunned keeper Hardwick with a hard, rising shot.

Newcastle were shaken and, taking advantage of their opponents’ discomfort, Floriana went all out in search of the winner.

The Geordies were forced back in defence as the Greens went close on a couple of occasions to snatch the winner.

In the end, however, they had to content themselves with a hard-earned but merited 1-1 draw.