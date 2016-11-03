Coleman, Ranieri nominated for top FIFA coach award

Chris Coleman and Claudio Ranieri have been included on the 10-man shortlist for the FIFA men’s coach-of-the-year award.

Coleman guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016 over the summer, while Ranieri oversaw Leicester’s shock surge to the Premier League title last season.

As well as the Foxes’ Italian boss, the other names from the English top-flight on the list are Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola, Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp and Tottenham Hotspur’s Mauricio Pochettino.

Last season Guardiola secured the third straight Bundesliga title, and second league-and-cup double, of his three-year stint with Bayern Munich before moving on to Manchester City.

Klopp got Liverpool to the finals of both the Europa League and League Cup in 2015-16.

Making up the rest of the shortlist are Fernando Santos, Didier Deschamps, Zinedine Zidane, Diego Simeone and Luis Enrique.

Santos’s Portugal beat Des-champs’s France in the 2016 European Championship final, Zi-dane’s Real Madrid got the better of Simeone’s Atletico Madrid in the Champions League final last season, and Luis Enrique’s Bar-celona claimed the La Liga and Copa del Rey double.

The winner of the award will be chosen via a combined voting process, in which 50 per cent of the decision will be based on the choices of all captains and head coaches of national teams.

The other 50 per cent will be split between the result of an online public ballot with fans and submissions from a selected group of over 200 media representatives from the six continents.

A reduced list of three nominees is to be announced on December 2, with the winner to be presented with the award on January 9.