New Malta McDonald's restaurant among Premier Capital's new €50 million investments

Premier Capital plc to invest €50 million in new stores in three years, including a new McDonald's restaurant in Malta.

Premier Capital plc, the McDonald's division of Hili Ventures, is to invest €50 million in its six-country restaurant network between next year and 2019.

The investment will cover the opening of 24 new McDonald's restaurants in Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Romania, the renovation of specific restaurants, and the relocation of others.

Premier Capital is the developmental licencee for McDonald's in Estonia, Greece, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta and Romania, currently operating 133 restaurants in six countries. Its McDonald’s restaurant network includes 68 Drive Thru and 40 McCafe operations.

The plans for additional restaurants includes eight in Greece, one in Latvia, four in Lithuania, one in Malta, and 10 in Romania, to bring the total number of stores to 157 in six markets by 2019.

Premier Capital also plans to modernise all its existing restaurants to feature the innovate SPA ordering system and upgrade its kitchen preparation processes in all restaurants across its footprint by 2021.

SPA allows McDonald’s crew to prepare all meals at the time of order according to the customers’ requests.