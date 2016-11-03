HSBC partners with TradeMalta to help local business reach overseas markets
Three-year agreement signed
HSBC Malta has teamed up with TradeMalta to help take Maltese businesses across borders.
The three-year strategic partnership will see the bank support TradeMalta, which was set up in 2015 as a public-private partnership between the Government and Chamber of Commerce, to help local entrepreneurs tap foreign markets.
HSBC Malta commercial banking head Michel Cordina said the cooperation would tackle "all export-related challenges in their broadest sense", while Economy Minister Chris Cardona said the collaboration was "a vote of confidence not only in TradeMalta’s goals, but also in the enterprises shaping our booming local economy."
Aside from organising country information seminars and supporting business missions, TradeMalta has also created a training programme for early-stage exporters thanks to support from HSBC Malta.
The agreement was signed by HSBC Malta commercial banking head Michel Cordina and TradeMalta chairman David Curmi, in the presence of Economy Minister Chris Cardona.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.