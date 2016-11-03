Advert
HSBC partners with TradeMalta to help local business reach overseas markets

Three-year agreement signed

HSBC Malta Commercial Banking head Michel Cordina (left) with TradeMalta Chairman David Curmi at the signing of the partner support agreement as Minister Cardona (centre) looks on.

HSBC Malta has teamed up with TradeMalta to help take Maltese businesses across borders. 

The three-year strategic partnership will see the bank support TradeMalta, which was set up in 2015 as a public-private partnership between the Government and Chamber of Commerce, to help local entrepreneurs tap foreign markets. 

HSBC Malta commercial banking head Michel Cordina said the cooperation would tackle "all export-related challenges in their broadest sense", while Economy Minister Chris Cardona said the collaboration was "a vote of confidence not only in TradeMalta’s goals, but also in the enterprises shaping our booming local economy."

Aside from organising country information seminars and supporting business missions, TradeMalta has also created a training programme for early-stage exporters thanks to support from HSBC Malta. 

The agreement was signed by HSBC Malta commercial banking head Michel Cordina and TradeMalta chairman David Curmi, in the presence of Economy Minister Chris Cardona. 

