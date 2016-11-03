The 1975 beat Bowie and Coldplay to Top Album at Q Awards

The 1975

Rock band The 1975 beat the likes of Coldplay, Bastille and the late David Bowie as they took the prize for Best Album at the 2016 Q Awards.

Bowie was posthumously honoured with the nomination for his final album Blackstar, but the accolade went to The 1975's record I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It.

The band, who missed out on the three other awards for which they were nominated, were unable to attend the ceremony due to being on tour, and instead sent a thank-you video message.

U2 were successful at the ceremony, held at London's The Roundhouse, picking up two awards - the most out of any act on the night.

They won Best Live and the Gibson Les Paul award to the band's guitarist The Edge.

Singer-songwriter James Bay took the gong for Best Solo act, fending off competition from the likes of Noel Gallagher and Mercury Prize winner Skepta, and newcomer Jack Garratt walked away with the Breakthrough Act award.

It was a strong night for rock groups Muse and Bastille, as they won the Best Act in the World Today and Best Track awards respectively.

And much-loved US acts Meat Loaf and Blondie were also honoured at the awards ceremony.

Meat Loaf received the Hero award from the stars of the forthcoming Bat Out Of Hell musical as he prepares to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his album of the same name.

Blondie picked up the Outstanding Contribution to Music award, a special moment for the Debbie Harry-fronted band as they performed at The Roundhouse nearly four decades ago.

Other winners included PJ Harvey, MIA, Ray Davies and Madness.

Q magazine's editor-in-chief Phil Alexander said: "This year's winners in the categories that were voted for by the readers show underline the broad church of music that Q represents."

The Q Awards was hosted by Absolute Radio's Christian O'Connell and the event marked the first time members of the public were able to attend since its inception in 1990.

:: The winners of the 2016 Q Awards in full:

Q Breakthrough Act presented by Red Stripe - Jack Garratt

Q Best Track presented by Jack Daniels - Bastille (Good Grief)

Q Best Video presented by The Box Plus Network - PJ Harvey (The Community of Hope)

Q Best Album presented by Absolute Radio - The 1975 (I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It)

Q Best Live presented by StubHub - U2

Q Best Solo presented by Help Musicians UK - James Bay

Q Best Act in the World Today presented by The Cavern Club - Muse

Q Innovation in Sound Award - MIA

Q Hero presented by Conker Spirit - Meat Loaf

Q Classic Songwriter presented by Pretty Green - Ray Davies

Q Hall of Fame presented by StubHub - Madness

Q Classic Album - The Charlatans (Tellin' Stories)

Q Gibson Les Paul Award presented by Gibson - The Edge

Q Outstanding Contribution to Music presented by Buster and Punch - Blondie