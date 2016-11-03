Comedian Steve Hili returns to Malta for four nights of laughter

Hili got more than he bargained for on his flight back to Malta.

UK-based comedian Steve Hili was busy making dinner plans when a passenger aboard his Malta-bound flight was taken ill, forcing the plane to divert to Bologna.

“At one point the captain asked if there was anybody on board who could offer assistance," the comedian recalled. "I was going to tell them that I had a killer routine about lasagne and a Page Three girl, but I figured it was not the time.”

Hili, who has been making a name for himself on the UK comedy circuit since moving there in 2014, is back in Malta to perform his show Burning Love. To The Ground - a show critics in the UK have described as "perfect".

Produced by TAC Theatre of Rock of Ages-fame, the show begins tonight, Thursday November 3 and will run until Sunday 6 November. Shows are being staged at Palazzo Pereira in Valletta at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt or from the Embassy Cinema Box Office in Valletta. The show is suitable for those aged 18 and over.