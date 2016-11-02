Watch: Trump calls on early Clinton voters to switch to him

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump urged people who voted early for his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton to cancel their ballots and switch to him.

"This is a message for any Democratic voters who have already cast their ballots for Hillary Clinton and who are having a bad case of buyer's remorse, in other words you want to change your vote," Trump said at a Wisconsin rally a week before the Nov. 8 election.

"So if you live here or in Michigan or Pennsylvania or Minnesota, you can change your vote to Donald Trump," he said.

Several states, including those cited by Trump, have a process to allow voters who cast early votes to change their votes, either by submitting new ballots or showing up at their polling place on Election Day.

Opinion polls show Clinton's lead has narrowed slightly since early last week but it is too early to say if the email controversy is hurting her.

Clinton led Trump in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll of likely voters on Monday, by 44 percent to 39 percent. Clinton, hoping to be the first woman elected to the White House.