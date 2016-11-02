Juventus concede late as Lyon hold them to a draw
Late equaliser keeps Lyon's Champions League hopes alive
Corentin Tolisso headed a late equaliser to give Olympique Lyonnais a 1-1 draw at Juventus which kept alive the French side's slim hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.
Juventus took an early lead when Gonzalo Higuain stroked home a penalty in the 13th minute after Stefano Sturaro was clumsily pushed over by Mouctar Diakhaby.
However, Higuain missed a sitter shortly before halftime and it turned out to be very costly as Tolisso got behind the Juve defence to head in from Rachid Ghezzal's superbly delivered free kick with five minutes left, the first goal the Serie A champions have conceded in the group.
Juventus are second in Group H with eight points from four games, two behind leaders Sevilla, and should still progress while Olympique have four points.
