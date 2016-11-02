Advert
Wednesday, November 2, 2016, 22:48

Juventus concede late as Lyon hold them to a draw

Late equaliser keeps Lyon's Champions League hopes alive

Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates after scoring first goal . Photo: Reuters/ Giorgio Perottino

Olympique Lyon's Corentin Tolisso celebrates after scoring first goal . Photo: Reuters/ Giorgio Perottino

Corentin Tolisso headed a late equaliser to give Olympique Lyonnais a 1-1 draw at Juventus which kept alive the French side's slim hopes of reaching the last 16 of the Champions League.

Juventus took an early lead when Gonzalo Higuain stroked home a penalty in the 13th minute after Stefano Sturaro was clumsily pushed over by Mouctar Diakhaby.

However, Higuain missed a sitter shortly before halftime and it turned out to be very costly as Tolisso got behind the Juve defence to head in from Rachid Ghezzal's superbly delivered free kick with five minutes left, the first goal the Serie A champions have conceded in the group.

Juventus are second in Group H with eight points from four games, two behind leaders Sevilla, and should still progress while Olympique have four points.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. De Boer fired by Inter after 14 matches

  2. FIFA says England and Scotland cannot...

  3. Guardiola's delight as Man City floor...

  4. Gżira sign former Bologna striker Gimenez

  5. Mourinho lands another misconduct charge...

  6. Muscat eyes progress as Arezzo go third...

  7. Atalanta hitting top form

  8. Balzan-Tarxien clash marred by...

  9. Man. City cannot afford a second defeat...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 02-11-2016 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed