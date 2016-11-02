Balzan, Tarxien players suspended after post-match skirmish

Premier League leaders Balzan and Tarxien Rainbows have been hit by suspensions after their players clashed at the end of their 2-2 league draw at the Tedesco Stadium last weekend.



Balzan, who meet Sliema Wanderers on Friday, had goalkeeper Christian Cassar receiving a three-match ban for his involvement in Saturday’s post-match fight while strikers Lydon Micallef and Alfred Effiong have been suspended for two games each.

READ: Balzan-Tarxien clash marred by post-match brawl

Coach Oliver Spiteri will also have to make do without Colombian defender Elkin Serrano Valero, who was banned for one match following his red card in Saturday’s bad-tempered match.



For their part, Tarxien Rainbows will be without four key players, all foreigners, for their derby clash with Hibernians. Swedish striker Alex Nilsson was handed a two-match ban for using abusive language towards referee Stefan Pace while Brazilian midfielder Emerson Marcelina and Ebiabowei Baker, the Nigerian defender, have been suspended for three games for violent conduct.



Coach Jacques Scerri has also lost Spanish midfielder Daniel Ponce who collected his fourth yellow card on Saturday.