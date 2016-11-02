Local clubs mark the sixth World Judo Day

For the sixth year in a row, on October 28 the International Judo Federation staged the World Judo Day coinciding with the birthday of Master Jigoro Kano – the father of judo.

This day is dedicated mainly to coaches, athletes and all those having judo at heart. The day’s activities also serve as an opportunity for participants to share experiences and promote the sport.

This year’s theme was Judo for the World. Previous themes were Respect (2011), Judo for All (2012), Perseverance (2013), Honour (2014) and Unity (2015).

To mark the day, Maltese clubs organised two events where judokas invited a guest to join them for training and doors were also open to those interested in taking up the sport.

Those present all shared the tatami, enjoyed judo together and celebrated Kano’s birthday, a statement from the Malta Judo Federation said.

“This event was another good advert for our sport and clubs,” they said.

“The Malta Judo Federation is constantly very busy in activities on and off the mat for its clubs and members.

“The World Kata Champion-ships were recently staged here and our officials received words of gratitude and told that the event was the best ever organised.”

Meanwhile, the federation confirmed that this weekend they will be hosting the 20th European Judo Union Medical Seminar with the participation of over 30 sport doctors from different parts of the world.

One may obtain more details by phoning 21-319944 or email at [email protected].