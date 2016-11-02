Evening of fun with MADC

From left: Francesca Briffa, Alexander Gatesy Lewis and Martin Azzopardi are three of the participants in MADC’s cabaret evening this Saturday.

The next event for the Malta Amateur Dramatic Company (MADC) is one with a difference as veterans of the stage perform in a variety of diverse acts for a cabaret-style evening.

The open mic night includes stand-up, singing, music and a couple of surprises in store.

The audience will be able to admire the many talents of Polly March, Geoffrey Thomas, Sue Scantlebury, Antony Edridge, Joseph Zammit, Maria Eleonora Schembri, Michael Mangion, Becky d’Ugo, Maria Somers, Marie-Claire Pellegrini, Alexander Gatesy Lewis, Sean Borg, Luca Zerafa, Gianni Grioli, Martin Azzopardi and Francesca Briffa.

■ The event is taking place on Saturday at 7.30pm at the MADC Play House in Sta Venera. Space is limited, so patrons are advised to book their seats by e-mailing [email protected]. Since this is a social event, a selection of delicious platters and drinks will also be available. The evening is suitable for those aged 16 and over.