Announcements

SPIRO. On October 27, at Casa Antonia, Balzan, AGNES BERTHA (Betty), aged 104. Now at peace. Missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends. With deeply heartfelt thanks to Mary Barbara, who made Betty part of her own life, for her selfless love, devotion and care over many years and also to the staff at Casa Antonia, particularly Maryanne Lia who, along with Mary, made Betty’s final years as comfortable as they possibly could. In accordance with her wishes, Betty is to be cremated in England. The world became a duller place without her.

Requiem Mass

A Mass to commemorate the second anniversary of the passing away of NADYA ZARB, née Attard Bezzina, will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Maria Bambina parish church, Naxxar. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

AZZOPARDI – CECIL. In loving memory of a beloved husband, father and grandfather on the 11th anniversary of his death. Fondly remembered by his wife Josephine, his children Mariella and Ivan, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

DE PIRO D’AMICO INGUANEZ – PHYLLIS. Always so vividly remembered and always loved by your children Nicholas, Madeleine, Mary, Elizabeth and Margaret, your in-laws and your grandchildren. Rest in the peace of the Lord.

GRECH SANT – LEWIS. Happy memories of our dear father today the 16th anniversary of his repose. Forever in our hearts. Mariella, Anthony, Joseph and Marie Therese and their families.

ULLO XUEREB – CARMELINA. In loving memory, today the 12th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Her sister-in-law Maria, Marilise, Joe and family. A prayer is solicited.