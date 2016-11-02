Woman offered free steak dinner instead of $43m jackpot

Katrina Bookman was so excited about her 'win' she took a selfie to mark the occasion.

A woman who thought she'd won $43 million at a slot machine was dismayed to be told her 'win' did not count and that she could have a free steak dinner instead.

Katrina Bookman hit the jackpot while playing on a slot machine at a casino in Queens, New York, and immediately took a selfie with the screen displaying her winnings of $42,949,672.

But when she returned to the casino to claim her prize, casino management informed her that the slot machine had malfunctioned - something subsequently confirmed by the New York State Gaming Commission.

Instead of her multi-million dollar jackpot, the casino offered Ms Bookman her actual winnings of $2.25, plus a complimentary steak dinner.

Ms Bookman has now engaged a lawyer to fight the casino to pay out the slot machine's actual maximum prize - $6,500.

"They win, and now the house doesn't want to pay out. To me that's unfair," her attorney Alan Ripka told CNN. "The machine takes the money when you lose. It ought to pay it when you win."

Ms Bookman said that the casino's offer of a bite to eat just didn't cut it.

"I feel like I should treat him [the casino employee] to a steak dinner," she said.